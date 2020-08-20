LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blue Bird by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. Blue Bird Corp has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

