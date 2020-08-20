LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,107 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Belden worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Belden by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.76. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.