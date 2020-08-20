LSV Asset Management Purchases 101,304 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,604 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

