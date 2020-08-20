LSV Asset Management Sells 150,581 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 32.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,581 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 714.0% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,539,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $3,751,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 1,017.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 450.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 130,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVE stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $286.58 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

