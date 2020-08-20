NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.27.

Shares of NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.58. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $499.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total transaction of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after buying an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

