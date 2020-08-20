CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Shares of CHFS stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.52. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CHF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

