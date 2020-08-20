Duerr (ETR:DUE) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DUE. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.46 ($32.30).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €27.62 ($32.49) on Wednesday. Duerr has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.