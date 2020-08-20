eMagin’s (EMAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:EMAN opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

