GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $70.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.22.

GDS stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97. GDS has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $63,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

