Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Cfra upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.76.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.