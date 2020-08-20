Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,082.35) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €858.63 ($1,010.15).

