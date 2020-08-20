Short Interest in Cannagrow Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Declines By 38.5%

Cannagrow Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Cannagrow has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
Cannagrow Company Profile
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cannagrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannagrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.