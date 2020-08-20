Short Interest in Cannagrow Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Declines By 38.5%

Cannagrow Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Cannagrow has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Cannagrow alerts:

Cannagrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cannagrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannagrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.