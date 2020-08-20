Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEZ. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.95 ($7.00).

Deutz stock opened at €4.78 ($5.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $578.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. Deutz has a fifty-two week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of €6.19 ($7.28).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

