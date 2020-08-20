Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEZ. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.95 ($7.00).

Deutz stock opened at €4.78 ($5.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $578.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. Deutz has a fifty-two week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a fifty-two week high of €6.19 ($7.28).

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Read More: Depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Cannagrow Holdings Inc Declines By 38.5%
Short Interest in Cannagrow Holdings Inc Declines By 38.5%
Deutz Given a €5.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
Deutz Given a €5.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€7.50” Price Target for Deutz
Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€7.50” Price Target for Deutz
Short Interest in Neenah Inc Drops By 12.5%
Short Interest in Neenah Inc Drops By 12.5%
Daqo New Energy Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital
Daqo New Energy Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital
FBL Financial Group Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James
FBL Financial Group Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report