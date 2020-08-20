Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€7.50” Price Target for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s previous close.

DEZ has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.95 ($7.00).

ETR:DEZ opened at €4.78 ($5.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is €4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.04. Deutz has a 1-year low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of €6.19 ($7.28).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

