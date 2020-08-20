Short Interest in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Drops By 12.5%

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NP opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. Neenah has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neenah will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti downgraded Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.17 per share, with a total value of $153,578.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Neenah by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Neenah in the first quarter worth $277,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Neenah by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

