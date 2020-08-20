Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DQ. ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $278,000.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.