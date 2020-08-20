FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

NYSE FFG opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $880.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.25.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $200.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFG. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 85.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 71.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

