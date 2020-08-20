Raymond James Boosts Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Price Target to $11.50

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.79.

CTT stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 49,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Latest News

Daqo New Energy Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital
FBL Financial Group Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James
Raymond James Boosts Catchmark Timber Trust Price Target to $11.50
LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Sterling Bancorp
LSV Asset Management Sells 8,100 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc.
Willis Lease Finance Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
