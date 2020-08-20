LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 551,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 311,716 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

