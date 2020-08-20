LSV Asset Management Sells 8,100 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 59.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,066.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $290.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.