Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.88% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 45.6% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 128,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 200.6% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.