LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,517 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 4.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.81. Vedanta Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

