LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

CIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of CIVB opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.