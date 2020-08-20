First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.64% of First Bancorp worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNLC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $231.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.69. First Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 27.32%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

