LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.82% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

