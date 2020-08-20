LSV Asset Management Sells 429,800 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.00% of Washington Prime Group worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 794.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 993,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 882,154 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the first quarter worth $364,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 151.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 706,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 425,770 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 121.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

WPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

