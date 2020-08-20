LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 467.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.