LSV Asset Management Sells 800 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $637,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 28.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of DIS opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.