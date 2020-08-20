GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,853 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.58% of GameStop worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 1,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

Shares of GME opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

