LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.07% of Northeast Bancorp worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBN. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Northeast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.42. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Northeast Bancorp Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

