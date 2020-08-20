LSV Asset Management Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.23% of Shore Bancshares worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,242,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 166,944 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 227,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 325,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.