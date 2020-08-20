18,438 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 39.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

