IFP Advisors Inc Invests $93,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of HYXE stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

