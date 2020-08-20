LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.41% of C&F Financial worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $31.32 on Thursday. C&F Financial Corp has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.41.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI).

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.