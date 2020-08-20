LSV Asset Management Sells 10,600 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,768,000 after purchasing an additional 127,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

