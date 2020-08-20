LSV Asset Management Invests $1.85 Million in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Gray Television at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gray Television by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114,473 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gray Television by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Gray Television stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

