22,533 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of CVLT opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommVault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

