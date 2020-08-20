IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 88 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after buying an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $41,764,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 203,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.37. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $198.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

