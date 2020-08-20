IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 619 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 302.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.27.

