Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $542,000 in Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Gritstone Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 109,122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Gritstone Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

