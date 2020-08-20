Lincoln Mining (CVE:LMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.23

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lincoln Mining Corp (CVE:LMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 9200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Lincoln Mining (CVE:LMG)

Lincoln Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. It primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold-silver property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Sterling Bancorp
LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Sterling Bancorp
LSV Asset Management Sells 8,100 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Sells 8,100 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc.
Willis Lease Finance Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Willis Lease Finance Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vedanta Ltd
LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vedanta Ltd
LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc
LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc
First Bancorp Inc Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
First Bancorp Inc Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report