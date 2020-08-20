Lincoln Mining (CVE:LMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.23

Lincoln Mining Corp (CVE:LMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 9200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Lincoln Mining (CVE:LMG)

Lincoln Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. It primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold-silver property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.