Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 271 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,809,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,909,000 after purchasing an additional 780,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.