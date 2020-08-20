Matthew Joseph Sepe Sells 5,977 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lumentum stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

