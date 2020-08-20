Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.67

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 40195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Matthew Joseph Sepe Sells 5,977 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc Stock
Matthew Joseph Sepe Sells 5,977 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc Stock
Nidec Sets New 1-Year High at $21.67
Nidec Sets New 1-Year High at $21.67
Home Depot Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Loop Capital
Home Depot Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Loop Capital
Home Depot Given New $332.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group
Home Depot Given New $332.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc
IFP Advisors Inc Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
IFP Advisors Inc Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report