Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.67

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 40195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nidec Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

