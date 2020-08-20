Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

