Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $332.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $306.00 to $332.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.