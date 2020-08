Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $332.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $306.00 to $332.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

