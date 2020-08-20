Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,724,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

