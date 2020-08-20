IFP Advisors Inc Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 378,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,598,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,536,000 after buying an additional 187,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,016.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,110,000 after buying an additional 145,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $226.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $229.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

