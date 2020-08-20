IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 40.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 75,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,019.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 178,850 shares of company stock worth $4,330,714. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CATM opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $979.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

