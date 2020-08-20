Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,316 shares of company stock worth $21,590,360. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $86.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.